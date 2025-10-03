Report: Liverpool and Tottenham want 24-year-old PL star with “leadership qualities”

Liverpool and Tottenham are interested in signing the Brentford defender, Nathan Collins.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window as well. Tottenham were keen on securing his signature, but they were not able to get the deal done. Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring his progress as well.

Nathan Collins is a player in demand

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “They [Brentford] don’t want to lose Nathan Collins. As you said, there was a bit of interest in the summer from Tottenham. Liverpool were mentioned as well as they were looking at a centre-back.

“If he continues to impress for Brentford and as he’s shown already at such a young age, he’s got those leadership qualities as well, being captain at the club, I’m sure there’ll be clubs monitoring the situation and maybe in the summertime there could be further interest in him.”

It is no secret that they need a quality central defender, and Collins would be a quality addition for them. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with Liverpool. Joe Gomez has been linked with an exit as well. Liverpool must look to bring in a quality central defender as soon as possible.

Collins could fancy a move

Nathan Collins of Brentford (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Collins has proven himself with Brentford, and he has the quality to play for a bigger club. The opportunity to move to Tottenham or Liverpool could be exciting for him. He would get to reunite with his former manager at Tottenham. On the other hand, Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies regularly. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.

Brentford will not want to lose a key player like him in January, and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. He is likely to cost a premium, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to break the Bank for him.

