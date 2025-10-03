(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a move away from Germany, and Liverpool are interested in him.

According to a report from Fichajes, they will face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Liverpool could use Dayot Upamecano

The 26-year-old French defender has been inconsistent since joining the German champions, and it will be interesting to see if he can regain his peak form and consistency. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes and physicality to do well in the Premier League. He could be a quality acquisition for Liverpool if he manages to get back to his best.

Ibrahima Konate will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. Liverpool will need to replace him properly, and signing his compatriot could prove to be a wise decision.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on Upamecano

Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his situation as well. The two Spanish clubs need more depth in the defensive unit, and the French International could be a useful acquisition. The 26-year-old is clearly a player in demand. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Despite his inconsistencies, he is a quality player and he is highly rated across Europe. He will want to join a big club, but he will be able to fight for major trophies consistently. All three clubs could prove to be exciting destinations.

At 26, this could be the right time for Upamecano to try out a new challenge. The move to the Premier League or La Liga could be an interesting opportunity for him. It remains to be seen what he decides.