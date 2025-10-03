“Surprised…” – Arne Slot issues mixed Liverpool injury news update

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has issued an injury update on some key players ahead of his side’s big game against Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for a tricky away game in Saturday’s late kick-off, and it seems Slot has one piece of bad news to contend with for that trip.

As relayed by Times journalist Paul Joyce in the X post below, Slot will be without Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, with the Dutch tactician saying he’d be “surprised” to have him back and available again immediately after the upcoming international break…

Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa will train today ahead of Chelsea game.

There is, however, more positive news on Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa, with Joyce posting: “Arne Slot says he will be ‘surprised’ if Alisson is fit for Liverpool immediately after the international break. Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa will train today ahead of Chelsea game.”

Liverpool well-placed to cope with Alisson absence

Liverpool losing Alisson could prove to be a big blow as he’s been such an important player for the club down the years, but they have a new signing in goal in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgia international joined from Valencia this summer, having earned a big reputation from his time playing in La Liga.

Mamardashvili will surely be a very capable understudy to Alisson, and he may even view this as a big opportunity for him to overtake the Brazilian in the Liverpool pecking order.

Mamardashvili had been the clear first choice at Valencia and will probably be aiming to get to that kind of level again in the near future.

It won’t be easy for him at LFC if Alisson can get back to fitness quickly and regain that number one spot, but Mamardashvili will just have to make these few games count.