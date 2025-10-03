Liverpool increasingly keen to sign “Rolls Royce” Premier League star after rave reviews from scouts

Maxence Lacroix in action for Crystal Palace against West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly switching their focus away from Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi and onto his teammate Maxence Lacroix.

The Reds are in the market for signings at the back, and notably missed out on Guehi late on in the summer transfer window.

Guehi is now also on Tottenham’s radar, so it could be wise for Liverpool to look at other options, and it seems Lacroix has really impressed their scouts.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League champions have been monitoring Lacroix closely in recent weeks, with their scouts giving rave reviews of the 25-year-old.

The report claims that Lacroix has been described as a “Rolls Royce” defender inside LFC, so this looks like one to watch ahead of January.

Could Liverpool sign Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace?

Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract, so it makes sense that they’re looking for possible replacements.

Guehi seems like he would have been ideal, but Lacroix has gone under the radar a bit until now, so perhaps it would be a slightly easier deal to get done.

At the same time, though, Palace are in superb form at the moment, with manager Oliver Glasner building something really positive at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles won’t want to risk derailing this project by selling a key player like Lacroix, so that could make things tricky for Liverpool.

Liverpool look shaky at the back

Arne Slot’s side have not had the most convincing start to the season, with the team conceding a lot of goals.

Palace beat Liverpool 2-1 last weekend, and the Merseyside giants also conceded two goals in games against Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Atletico Madrid.

Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger, and Konate might be unsettled as he nears the end of his contract, so Lacroix could end up being a really important signing to help this team tighten up at the back.