Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing Nahuel Molina from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club, and he could cost around €25-30 million, as per Fichajes. Both Premier League clubs are interested in the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Manchester United already have Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at their disposal. Signing another right back might not make a lot of sense. On the other hand, Manchester City could certainly use more depth and quality in that area of the pitch. Both teams have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen where the South American ends up.

Molina was linked with Newcastle a few months ago. Liverpool were keeping tabs on the defender as well.

Nahuel Molina to the Premier League?

He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and join a bigger club. Manchester City or Manchester United could help him fight for trophies. The move to the Premier League will be exciting as well. He will look to test himself against top-class players in England.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. He could easily justify the investment. He will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League if the move goes through.

Molina could prefer Man City

Manchester City will probably be a more attractive destination. They have a better team, a world-class manager and the platform to fight for trophies instantly. On the other hand, Manchester United are going through a period of rebuilding, and they have an uncertain future ahead of themselves.

Manchester United have not been able to fight for trophies recently, and their manager faces an uncertain future at the club. The defender might not be keen on joining a club going through turmoil right now.