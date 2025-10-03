Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu in the coming months.

According to Fichajes, the 23-year-old right back has attracted the attention of Manchester United with his performances, and he will cost around €60 million. He has a long-term contract with Real Sociedad, and they are under no pressure to sell him for cheap.

His release clause will have to be triggered in order to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. They have the resources to pay €60 million for the player.

Aramburu was linked with Aston Villa a few months ago.

Man United keen on Jon Aramburu

The 23-year-old is young enough to improve further, and he might be able to justify the investment in the coming season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United already have two right-backs at their disposal, and signing the 23-year-old would be surprising. They should focus on adding a central defender to the team. However, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old Venezuelan is a quality player, and he would help them improve. He will look to help Manchester United tighten up at the back, and he will contribute offensively as well.

Aramburu could be tempted

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the La Liga player. It would be a major step up in his career, and regular football in the Premier League could help him fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follows up on their interest with an official proposal for the player.

They have been linked with multiple full-backs in recent weeks. It remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

The move to the Premier League could be the ideal next step in the career of Aramburu. He will look to prove himself in England and establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.