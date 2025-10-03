Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee could look to push for a move away from the club in the near future.

The Netherlands International has struggled for regular game time, and he is unhappy with his current situation at the club. It will be interesting to see if Ruben Amorim is willing to provide him with ample opportunities between now and the January window.

If his situation does not improve, he could look to leave the club in January. Clubs in Italy are keen on securing his signature. Como and Juventus are monitoring his situation, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him.

Joshua Zirkzee could leave

Pete O’Rourke said on Football Insider: “A lot will depend on what Zirkzee wants to do. If he’s not playing regularly under Amorim, he might push or consider a move away, particularly with the next summer’s World Cup approaching. “He’s only made three appearances in the Premier League this season, with only one of those as a start, and has played just 82 minutes in total. “He isn’t happy with that situation, but obviously Amorim spent heavily on attacking reinforcements in the summer with Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo. “There’s always been interest in Zirkzee from Italy because of how well he did for Bologna before his move to Man United, so Como and Juventus are keeping tabs on his situation. “If the player isn’t playing regularly between now and January, that will be an issue for him and he could push to leave Man United.”

Zirkzee needs a fresh start

Zirkzee has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move from Bologna. He has shown his quality in Italy in the past, and returning to his comfort zone could be ideal for him.

He is at the stage of his career where he needs to play regularly. If Manchester United cannot provide him with that opportunity, it would be ideal for him to move on.