Sources: Man United board plan ideal one-in-one-out January transfer scenario

Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s board are ready to give Ruben Amorim license to make further changes in attack this January.

As reported here for the Daily Briefing, it is my understanding that Man Utd could be prepared to listen to offers for Joshua Zirkzee this winter in the aim of funding a move for a replacement.

Zirkzee has struggled to find his best form since joining United from Bologna last season, and it perhaps makes sense that the Netherlands international’s future is already in doubt.

The Red Devils could do with making some changes to their struggling squad, and Zirkzee can seemingly move on if anyone comes in with around €35-40m for him.

Joshua Zirkzee transfer: Man United make forward available, replacement eyed

It’s not yet clear who United could target as a replacement, but it seems there is a desire to move on from Zirkzee and bring in someone else in that position.

Although Zirkzee showed some moments of promise last season, it wasn’t really often enough, and his record of 7 goals in 53 games just shows he’s surely not cut out for this level.

MUFC fans won’t be too bothered about the 24-year-old leaving, but it is surely key for Amorim to be given a replacement or there would be a serious lack of depth up front.

Who could United sign to replace Zirkzee?

As reported in the summer, United were keen on Liam Delap but also discussed the likes of Victor Osimhen and Jean-Philippe Mateta after the young English striker ended up joining Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see who ends up as one of their priorities now, but it surely shouldn’t be too hard for them to find an upgrade on the disappointing Zirkzee.

