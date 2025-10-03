Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, is seen in attendance. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Oliver Glasner from Crystal Palace.

Ruben Amorim is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season, and he could be shown the door soon. Manchester United are looking at alternatives, and Glasner has been identified as a potential replacement.

He has done an excellent job at Crystal Palace, and he helped them win the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently. There is no doubt that he has the qualities to manage a bigger club. He will be tempted to manage Manchester United if the opportunity presents itself. However, the Red Devils have been warned against appointing him.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that Glasner would not be a good fit for Manchester United because of his preferred playing style. He likes to operate with a back three, and Manchester United simply do not have the players to execute his style.

Man United warned about Oliver Glasner

Paul Merson said: “Palace have the players to play three at the back. They have the attributes in their squad to play in that system. “For me, that’s why I’d be concerned about Glasner going to Man Utd. He’s a three-at-the-back man and it is being proven that it is a system that just doesn’t fit the players at Man Utd. Glasner is not a good fit for Man Utd.”

Amorim set for exit?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can find a quality manager in the coming weeks.

Amorim has not managed to get the best out of his players. Despite significant backing in the transfer market, he has failed to deliver the results on the pitch.

Manchester United should be fighting for trophies and pushing for Champions League qualification. They finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they have looked quite mediocre so far this season. A change could be ideal for them.