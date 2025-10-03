Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Joao Palhinha permanently at the end of the season.

They have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of £26 million. Tottenham are impressed with his performances, and they are looking to keep him at the club for the long term, as per Ben Jacobs on GMS.

Joao Palhinha could be keen

The 30-year-old has done quite well since the move to Tottenham, and he has established himself as a key player for the club. He will want to sort out his long-term future as well, and joining them permanently would be ideal for him.

The Portuguese international is enjoying his football at Tottenham. He struggled for regular game time at Bayern Munich last season, and he will not want to return to the German club. The reported asking price is quite affordable for Tottenham, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly.

The 30-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he could be a very useful player for Tottenham in the coming seasons. Tottenham will be delighted with the way the signing has worked out for them. He has made an instant impact, and the former Fulham star will look to help them win trophies.

Bayern Munich will look to get rid of the player as well.

Palhinha has done well

Tottenham needed his physicality and defensive cover in the midfield. The Portuguese international will look to continue performing at a high level and help his team do well this season. Tottenham managed to win a European trophy last season, and they will look to win a trophy this season as well.

Palhinha will be crucial to their ambitions. He has been outstanding for them. The £26 million investment could prove to be a huge bargain. Convincing the player will not be difficult for them, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly.