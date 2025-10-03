West Ham United club logo (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Baris Alper Yilmaz.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Galatasaray and it will be interesting to see if the London club can get the deal done. They have been told to pay €50 million for the player (h/t SportWitness). It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

West Ham were linked with Yilmaz in the summer as well.

Baris Alper Yilmaz would improve West Ham

The Turkish international has done quite well, and he recently produced a strong performance against Liverpool. He helped his team win a decisive penalty against the Premier League champions. Liverpool struggled to contain his flair and technical ability in the final third.

There is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League. Yilmaz could be a key player for West Ham. They need more cutting edge in the final third and signing the 25-year-old could transform them in the attack.

West Ham could use Yilmaz

They have been quite mediocre in recent months and they need to bounce back strongly. They need quality players so that they can turn things around. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the Turkish attacker to join the club. He will want to compete at the highest level, and West Ham might seem like a downgrade right now.

However, they have quality players and the resources to sign top-class performers. They have an ambitious project and they might be able to convince the 25-year-old to join the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

The reported asking price is quite expensive, and Galatasaray might need to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.