(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to improve the attacking unit in January, and they want to sign Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian attacker has done quite well for Palmeiras, and he has 13 goals for them in all competitions. He could prove to be an excellent addition for West Ham. He has previously failed to showcase qualities in European football with Barcelona. However, the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Tottenham were keen on Roque last season.

Vitor Roque could fancy a Premier League move

Roque has done quite well for the Brazilian club, and he will be full of confidence right now. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he will look to make his mark in European football this time around. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, they could be willing to offer €40 million for the attack in January. The Brazilian club could be tempted to sell him. They paid €30 million for the player, and he has done quite well for them. However, the move to the Premier League would be a huge step up, and the player is likely to be attracted to the idea.

West Ham could use Roque

Meanwhile, West Ham will need to improve in the attack if they want to do well this season. They have started the season poorly, and the quality players in January. The Brazilian could make a big difference for them in the final third. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. His versatility will be an added bonus.

The 20-year-old will feel that he is better prepared to make his mark in Europe this time, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.