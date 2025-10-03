Title-winning manager jokes about concern over taking the Manchester United job

Xavi embracing Michel (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United may reportedly have trouble landing one of their manager targets due to the bad weather in England!

That’s according to Samuel Luckhurst in his latest column for the Sun as he discusses the prospect of former Barcelona manager Xavi taking over from Ruben Amorim.

Xavi is currently out of work, but previously impressed during a stint in charge at the Nou Camp, where he won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

The Spanish tactician could be a decent candidate for Man Utd if they do decide to part ways with Amorim, but it seems he wouldn’t be that keen on the move to Old Trafford.

Xavi jokes about the weather in discussing Manchester United job

According to Luckhurst, Xavi joked to those close to him that he’d be a bit worried about the bad weather in Manchester if he were to take the United job.

This is probably not something to be taken too seriously, but at the same time if he really does have any doubts about how he’d adapt to life in England then MUFC should probably just stay well away.

As much as anything, United look like they could do with a manager who’s already proven themselves in the Premier League.

Amorim, and his predecessor Erik ten Hag, both looked very promising in weaker European leagues, but ended up struggling with the Red Devils.

Who should be next United manager?

Amorim might get a bit more time, but if he goes then the club should surely be making Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola their top targets.

Both have massively over-achieved at their current clubs, so will probably soon be looking for a step up to bigger teams.

The United job is clearly a big challenge, but probably just the kind of role that would tempt them.