Aston Villa youngster Yasin Ozan is reportedly a surprise transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Robin Bairner.

The 19-year-old defender, who can play centre-back or left-back, only recently joined Villa before immediately going out on loan to Anderlecht.

Still, Bairner, writing on Substack, has named Ozcan as someone PSG have an eye on as they look to bring in a top young talent for the future.

“There’s scope to sign a young prospect in a Lucas Beraldo-style signing,” he said.

“Yasin Ozcan of Aston Villa (on loan at Anderlecht) is one to watch, particularly with the Birmingham club tight with regard to FFP restrictions in the Premier League.”

Aston Villa to be forced into more sales?

Villa have had some issues with PSR in recent times, and that’s meant having to cash in on key players like Douglas Luiz and Jhon Duran.

Ozcan looks like he could be another who’ll soon make way, but at least he’s not currently someone who’s heavily involved in Unai Emery’s first-team plans.

AVFC fans will no doubt be frustrated, however, that their club may have snapped up a top prospect and already face a struggle to keep hold of him.

This could be smart business by PSG if they pull it off, with Luis Campos often doing a fine job throughout his career of identifying top young players on the cheap.

Despite PSG having so much financial strength, this change in approach in recent years has served them well, helping them win the Champions League last season despite the departure of Kylian Mbappe.