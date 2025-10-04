“He’s incredible” – Man United manager target tipped to take any elite job he wants

Manchester United will surely be on high alert again for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola after his side’s win that took them to second in the Premier League table last night.

The Spanish tactician is doing a superb job with the Cherries at the moment, and it’s understood that he’s appreciated by Man Utd, even if no talks have taken place yet.

With Ruben Amorim struggling as Red Devils boss, he probably won’t be thrilled to hear Iraola doing so well and earning such big praise after yet another superb performance from Bournemouth last night.

Iraola’s side beat Fulham 3-1 and pundit Jamie Redknapp paid him huge praise after the game.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola looks on during his side's win over Fulham
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola looks on during his side’s win over Fulham (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola tipped to take any job in world football

Redknapp didn’t specifically mention United as a possible job for Iraola, but he certainly talked up the 43-year-old as someone good enough to take any job in world football.

Watch below as the pundit discussed Iraola’s qualities, in what will surely be interesting listening for decision-makers at Old Trafford…

Redknapp praised Iraola as “incredible”, while his fellow pundit Steve Sidwell also praised his simple but effective style of football.

Should Man United replace Ruben Amorim with Andoni Iraola?

Many United fans will be itching to see a change of manager after such a dire start to life under Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician looked hugely impressive at former club Sporting Lisbon, but it seems the move to English football is looking like too much for him.

Iraola has the benefit of Premier League experience under his belt already, so he could make sense as a better option for MUFC if they do decide to make a change.

One imagines Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner will also be a leading candidate if the United job becomes available as he’s worked miracles at Selhurst Park.

