“Unique” Man United & Spurs transfer target earns huge praise after stunning display

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has earned huge praise from pundit Jamie Redknapp after a stunning performance against Fulham last night.

Semenyo stole the show with two goals and one assist as Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-1, and it’s easy to see why the Ghana international was wanted by top clubs during the summer.

Sky Sports linked Semenyo with both Manchester United and Tottenham at one point in the window, while Ruben Amorim’s strong efforts to sign him were later mentioned on the Transfers Podcast by Duncan Castles.

Fabrizio Romano also spoke on his YouTube channel about Spurs discussing Semenyo internally as a possible target.

Antoine Semenyo described as “unique” by Jamie Redknapp after stunning performance

Semenyo was a joy to watch last season and he’s started strongly again this term, so it’s no surprise that former Bournemouth man Redknapp seemed absolutely in awe of his qualities as he discussed him on punditry duty last night.

Watch below as Redknapp hailed Semenyo as a complete attacker who looks like he leaves defenders without much of a clue about how to deal with him…

This is high praise indeed, but it’s also fully deserved as Semenyo truly looks like one of the outstanding attacking players in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old’s form has also helped the Cherries to a superb start to the season, with Andoni Iraola’s side now sitting second in the Premier League table with 14 points.

Did Man United make a mistake not signing Antoine Semenyo?

In the end Tottenham made another exciting attacking signing in Xavi Simons, but United’s poor start to the season will be leaving many wondering if they made a mistake not going after Semenyo more strongly.

The Red Devils ended up signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead, but Semenyo looks like the far superior player right now.

It’s surely going to be hard for Bournemouth to keep hold of him for much longer if he can maintain his current performance levels.

