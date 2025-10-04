Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal fans can be “very optimistic” about deal being done “quite soon”

Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Arsenal fans can be optimistic about the club sealing a new deal for star player Bukayo Saka.

The England international has been a hugely important player for the Gunners in recent years, rising up from the club’s academy to become one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet.

According to Romano, speaking to Men In Blazers on YouTube, everything looks pretty positive for Arsenal in terms of keeping hold of Saka.

Although nothing has been done yet, Romano says he feels Arsenal fans can be “very optimistic” about the 24-year-old committing his future.

Fabrizio Romano on Bukayo Saka’s Arsenal contract situation

Discussing Saka’s future, Romano explained just how much the player is on board with the project, and how convinced he is, like so many others at the club, that the team is close to success.

“At the moment there is a conversation ongoing also that one between Bukayo (Saka) and and Arsenal, but also in this case, I would be very optimistic,” Romano said.

“According to sources close to the club, this one can be done quite soon. Let’s see again the timing based also on all the details of the contract.

“You can imagine when you extend this big contrast, it takes some time to check everything on player side, on club side, to check the details. But Bukayo is super happy at Arsenal.

“The feeling I said at the beginning of our podcast that Arsenal are really at the next level of the project and where they wanted to be. Well, also Bukayo Saka has exactly the same feeling. He’s convinced that Arsenal are now reaching the best level possible and so very happy to to stay to continue, not tempted by any other proposal.”

This will certainly be music to Arsenal fans’ ears, and they’ll just hope this can be finalised and officially announced by the club as soon as possible.