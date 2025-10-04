Mikel Arteta looks dejected (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard picked up an injury during their win over West Ham United in the Premier League today.

Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that it was a clash of knees and the Norwegian International had to come off. He has further explained that the player was not looking positive after the injury blow.

Mikel Arteta update on Martin Odegaard

Arteta said (h/t Ben Dinnery): “With Martin, I think it was a clash of knees, and he’s not looking very positive at the moment.”

It will be interesting to see whether the midfielder can return to action quickly. He is a key player for the club, and Arsenal will not want to lose them for a significant period of time.

Injury problems derailed their title race last season, and Arsenal will hope for some luck on the injury front this time. The midfielder will be keen to return to action as soon as possible as well. The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Odegaard needs to return soon

Meanwhile, the update will certainly leave the Arsenal fans worried. Even though Arsenal have signed Eberechi Eze, Odegaard is an indispensable asset for them. He is one of their main sources of creativity. He could make a big difference for them in the final third, and his return to action quickly will be crucial to their hopes of winning major trophies.

Arsenal have been formidable this season, and they have started the season really well. They will hope to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League. They have been very busy during the summer window, and they have improved their squad massively.

Arteta will be under pressure to deliver a major trophy this season.