Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho seems to be enjoying his football once again.

The midfielder struggled to get going at Aston Villa and he has returned to his homeland with Vasco da Gama. The 32-year-old is playing regularly with them, and he has scored 11 goals and four assists for them in 2025.

Philippe Coutinho has revived his career

The midfielder had a difficult time in his career since leaving Liverpool. He never quite managed to establish himself as an important player at Barcelona or Bayern Munich. He returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa, but the move did not work out for him either. However, the exit from the English club seems to have helped him revive his career, as per Correiodamanha.

He will be hoping to continue performing at a high level in Brazil now. The player is in the twilight stages of his career, and he will look to enjoy his football in the remaining years.

He was regarded as a world-class player during his time at Liverpool, but he never quite managed to reach those heights again in his career. One has to wonder whether he should have stayed at Liverpool and fulfilled his potential with them.

Villa needed to get rid of Coutinho

Meanwhile, he was on premium wages at Aston Villa, and they will be delighted to have got rid of him as well. The move did not work out for them either, and they were stuck with an underperformer on high wages.

The return to Brazil has been the key to the midfielder’s revival, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the Brazilian national team for the upcoming World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti is likely to announce his quote for the upcoming international friendlies next week, and it remains to be seen whether he is handed an opportunity.