Saudi clubs likely to bid for Man Utd star in January with stunning double-your-money contract offer

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes celebrate for Man United against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The future of Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes could reportedly come into some doubt again as Saudi Pro League clubs look at him for January.

The Portugal international has endured a frustrating time at Man Utd, often showing himself to be one of the team’s best players, but with the club struggling as a whole.

Fernandes could now get the tempting opportunity to more than double his money by moving to a Saudi club, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report states that there was Saudi interest in Fernandes in the summer, and the Red Devils could be made to sweat over his future again in January.

Bruno Fernandes to leave Manchester United for lucrative Saudi transfer?

Fernandes could supposedly get the chance to earn as much as £700,000 per week with a move to Saudi Arabia, according to the report, which would be more than double what he currently earns at Old Trafford.

United previously rejected an approach from Al Hilal, but it seems they’ll have to fight off more interest in their star player again.

At some point, one has to wonder if MUFC would be tempted to cash in on an ageing player who doesn’t necessarily look like the best fit for Ruben Amorim’s system anyway.

Meanwhile, Fernandes himself could lose patience with this failing United project and decide to play at an easier level for more money for the next few years of his career.

The 31-year-old can certainly look back at his time with United and leave safe in the knowledge that he, more than many others, did absolutely everything to try to get the team back to its former heights.

It hasn’t worked out, but that can’t be blamed on Fernandes, who has been a world class performer in his time in the Premier League, and like someone who would have fit in well in those United sides of old.