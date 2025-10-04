Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim at press conferences (Photo by Alex Broadway, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in exciting Dutch talent Kees Smit.

The highly-rated 19-year-old AZ Alkmaar midfielder has supposedly already drawn comparisons with Kevin De Bruyne and Frenkie de Jong after impressing at youth level.

Smit would likely cost around £20m, which could end up being a bargain in the future, with the Daily Mail adding that Chelsea, Man Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keen.

The report also names Crystal Palace as ambitious suitors for Smit, who could perhaps be an ideal replacement for England midfielder Adam Wharton at Selhurst Park.

Kees Smit transfer and how it could impact Adam Wharton

Either way, this sounds pretty promising for the likes of Chelsea and United, who have both been linked with Palace ace Wharton in recent times.

TEAMtalk have been among the outlets to most recently report on Wharton’s future, naming Chelsea, United and Tottenham as potential suitors for the 21-year-old.

If, for instance, Chelsea were able to sign Wharton, then Smit could be an ideal replacement for Palace, but if the Blues missed out then they could also turn to Smit as an alternative.

The Red Devils, likewise, also need a top young talent as a long-term option in that position, so their fans would surely be pretty happy with either Wharton or Smit.

Smit looks like he’d be cheaper and he could have a similarly high ceiling, but if he chooses a move like Palace first then that could be a smart stepping stone for him.

It would also then perhaps make it more realistic for the likes of Chelsea and United to be able to sign Wharton as Oliver Glasner could rest easy knowing he’d brought in a top class successor for him in the middle of the park.