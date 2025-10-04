Everton tipped to pursue “available” Arsenal & Tottenham stars as transfer targets

Richarlison in action for Tottenham (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton manager David Moyes is reportedly likely to be on the lookout for market opportunities up front this January, which could lead to raids on Arsenal or Tottenham.

The Toffees are a little short of fire-power up front at the moment, and transfer news expert Dean Jones thinks Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison could be two players to watch.

It remains to be seen if these players will definitely be on the move, but Jones told TEAMtalk that Jesus is likely to be “available”, while there’s also uncertainty over Richarlison’s Spurs future.

Jesus has struggled with injuries during his time at Arsenal, and has also likely been pushed down the pecking order now anyway after the summer signing of Viktor Gyokeres.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has had an up-and-down time at Tottenham, and it could make sense if he became tempted by a return to his former club Everton, where he clearly really enjoyed his football a lot more.

Everton to move for Gabriel Jesus or Richarlison?

Discussing Everton’s plans to strengthen their attack, Jones said: “There is going to be an openness to sign another forward if they still lack cutting edge, and that will form more clearly between now and January.

“They will wait to see the market opportunities that exist and aim to sign a player who can fit in.

“Let’s use Gabriel Jesus as an example. He will likely be available and definitely has the elite quality that could fit the bill.

“But what is the financial commitment needed? There is talk of a £30m transfer valuation, but you also have to consider his personal package. The level of wages does matter.

“Another would be Richarlison. Links to Everton are always there, and his future at Spurs is coming into doubt again if they are to sign another forward.

“I am using these as examples of players that could see their situations open up, but the truth is that Moyes will be very particular about what he is looking for.

“More names will be mentioned, and I would be surprised if he did not get another signing over the line in January.”