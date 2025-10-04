“Arsenal are very close…” – transfer expert Fabrizio Romano makes big Gunners claim

Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says the feeling at Arsenal is that they are now “very close” to where they want to be after a strong summer transfer window.

The Gunners spent big on some exciting signings this summer, bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard, Piero Hincapie, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

This gives Mikel Arteta a much bigger squad to work with than he’s had in the past, and it seems this has led to a really confident mood inside the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to Men In Blazers on YouTube, transfer journalist Romano provided his insight into how Arsenal have done some fine work to get themselves to what they now feel is a strong position to finally win major trophies.

Arsenal finally close to silverware?

Watch the video below as Romano discusses Arsenal in depth, with the Italian reporter saying: “You can feel that it’s a really important moment in their project.

“You can feel everybody at the club is really feeling that Arsenal are very close to the level they wanted to reach.

“Of course, trophies are a crucial part of this process and so we will see at the end of the season what happens, but Arsenal are very happy with what they did what they did on the market, with the atmosphere in the squad, with the relationship between Mikel Arteta and everyone at the club.”

Can new signings get Arsenal over the line?

Arsenal needed a good window, and sporting director Andrea Berta really delivered on that front.

The Italian, who joined from Atletico Madrid earlier this year, has seemed like a major upgrade on his predecessor Edu, who had a disappointingly quiet summer just over a year ago.

That left AFC with a small squad in 2024/25, which struggled to cope after some bad luck with injuries, but they now look like they finally have everything they need to get over the line in competitions like the Premier League and the Champions League.