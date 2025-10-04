Chelsea have struggled for form in recent weeks. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Premier League earlier today.

The Blues opened the scoring with a screamer from Moises Caicedo early on in the first half. Liverpool got back into the game in the second half through Cody Gakpo.

However, the Premier League champions looked disjointed throughout the game, and Chelsea were undoubtedly the better team over the course of the 90 minutes. They were rewarded for their persistence late on in the game when Estevao fired in the winner from close range.

The 18-year-old Brazilian looked quite sharp since coming on, and the late winner will give him a huge confidence boost.

Pat Nevin on Estevao

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin believes that Estevao is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he’s going to be a special player for the club.

He said on the BBC: “One thing I will say about Estevao is that every time any Chelsea player gets the ball, they try to find him. That tells you a story about a player. An 18-year-old but everyone wants to give him the ball every time they’ve got it. That just shows what he’s capable of and what he’s doing in training. He’s going to be special.”

Estevao is an elite prospect

There is no doubt that the South American is a promising young player with a bright future. He will certainly hope to play regularly for Chelsea in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca will be delighted with the way. The young attacker performed after coming on. He took responsibility and played with purpose in the final third.

Despite multiple injury problems, Chelsea managed to grind out all three points, and it will give them huge belief.

