(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool crashed to a late 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Estevao scored the winner for his team deep into injury time, and it seems that Liverpool might have a lot more to worry about other than defeat today.

Andrew Robertson looked in discomfort after the game, and he might have picked up an injury late on. With the way Milos Kerkez has performed this season, Liverpool will certainly hope that the Scottish International is not sidelined for a lengthy period.

Andrew Robertson picks up an injury

Andy Robertson limping off after the final whistle. Looked in a fair bit of discomfort. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uhNSlqPipB — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2025

The Hungarian defender has not been able to impress since joining Liverpool, and the Premier League champions will need Robertson fit and firing in the coming weeks.

The true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and it remains to be seen whether the Liverpool star is sidelined for a few weeks now.

Robertson will be useful for the Reds

Kerkez is a talented young player, but he will need time to adapt. He has not been able to adjust to his new surroundings, and Liverpool will need Robertson in the coming weeks. Even though he has shown signs of decline, the Scottish international is a key player for the club, and they will need his quality, experience, and leadership.

It has been a difficult few days for Liverpool with three defeats in a row in all competitions. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back strongly. There is no doubt that they have a quality set of players. Arne Slot has not been able to get the best out of his team in the last few days, and he will need to improvise so that his team can bounce back in the coming weeks.