Sack him or I go: Man United star has given up on the project, wants transfer if Amorim stays

Kobbie Mainoo and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been given an ultimatum by one of their players over the future of struggling manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese tactician’s future is in some doubt after a dire start to life at Old Trafford, with a fuller update on the situation in this exclusive Daily Briefing report here.

To make things worse for Amorim, it seems that Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo already has serious reservations about this project, and is determined to leave if the manager isn’t replaced.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which states that Mainoo has given up on things improving at United under Amorim.

Kobbie Mainoo wants out of Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United

It perhaps seems unlikely that United would sack a manager based on this kind of ultimatum from one player, but it is a sign of just how much the former Sporting Lisbon boss seems to have lost the dressing room.

It also surely means Mainoo will be coming to the end of his time with MUFC, following some strong speculation over his future during the summer.

This led to ESPN also reporting that the talented young England international could look again at trying to leave in January.

Would Kobbie Mainoo exit be for the best for everyone?

At this stage, it’s harder and harder to imagine Mainoo continuing at United.

When the atmosphere gets this toxic, it’s usually a long way back, so it might be for the best for all involved if he just leaves.

The 20-year-old could do better to fulfil his true potential if he tries reviving his career somewhere else, just as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have done with respective loan moves to Barcelona and Napoli this season.

Mainoo is surely good enough to get a move to a number of big clubs, so he doesn’t need to sit around and wait for United to sort themselves out.