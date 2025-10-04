Liverpool could lose an important first team player in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Mahamadou Sangare during the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old striker joined Manchester City from PSG, and he is highly rated in the game. The African is expected to develop into a future star, and Liverpool will be disappointed to have missed out on him.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona were keeping tabs on his situation as well. However, Manchester City managed to win the race for him.

“Great to play with” – How Mohamed Salah is helping Liverpool summer signing improve

Mahamadou Sangare is a tremendous prospect

Former Mali international Mahamadou N’Diaye said to AfricaFoot: “He has a good profile, a player with a promising future and is very skilled in front of goal. We recently approached him about participating in the Toulon tournament with Mali. Unfortunately, this could not happen for reasons I would prefer to keep quiet about. He is a very promising talent and should logically have a great career if everything goes well for him.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester City can groom him properly over the next few seasons. The 18-year-old is already making his mark with the youth team at the English club, and he will look to force his way into their first team plans soon.

Report: Liverpool have considered transfer move for €65m-rated PSG star

Liverpool missed out on Sangare

Meanwhile, Liverpool have done well to add talented young players to their roster in recent windows, and it is no surprise that they were keen on the African. He could’ve been a solid investment for them.

Liverpool have a formidable pool of young talent at the club, and they will look to improve further in the coming seasons. As for Sangare, he will look to fulfil his potential with Manchester City in the coming seasons. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have a generational manager like Pep Guardiola in charge.