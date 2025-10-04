Liverpool assessing options that could spoil ideal Chelsea transfer move

Ousmane Diomande and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering strengthening in central defence in the upcoming January transfer window, and that could mean a move for a Chelsea target.

Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande was on Chelsea’s list in the summer, though in the end they opted for Jorrel Hato instead.

It now seems Diomande is also on Liverpool’s radar, as the Reds have been assessing a number of options as potential signings at the back, according to talkSPORT.

The report also names Sven Botman as a Liverpool target that has been considered in recent months, though no moves have been made for any of these names yet.

Who should Liverpool sign to bolster their defence?

Diomande has shone during his time at Sporting, and it makes sense that he continues to be talked about in relationship to Europe’s top clubs.

Liverpool could certainly do well to bring the Ivory Coast international in this January as they’re currently looking a little suspect at the back.

Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, and Giovanni Leoni is out with a long-term injury, while Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract.

Diomande looks like he could be ideal to help LFC in this problem position, but Botman has the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Likewise, one imagines many Liverpool fans would still be keen on Marc Guehi, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s top defenders at Crystal Palace.

Could Chelsea go back in for Ousmane Diomande?

Diomande could, however, also still be a good option for Chelsea, who look like they’ve slightly neglected defence in recent transfer windows.

Enzo Maresca is currently having to make do with names like Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, despite so much being invested in attacking players.

Diomande could surely be an upgrade on those two, and give CFC a bit more depth while Levi Colwill is out injured.

Still, one imagines if it came to choosing between Liverpool or Chelsea, Diomande might favour the former, which looks a lot closer to being a consistent winning project.