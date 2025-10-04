“Great to play with” – How Mohamed Salah is helping Liverpool summer signing improve

Liverpool FC
Mohamed Salah and Jeremie Frimpong in Liverpool training
Mohamed Salah and Jeremie Frimpong in Liverpool training (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new striker Hugo Ekitike has spoken about how great it is playing alongside Mohamed Salah and learning from the Reds superstar.

Ekitike joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer and has started brightly at Anfield, with Salah apparently playing a key role in helping him improve.

Salah has been one of the very finest forwards in world football for a number of years now, and it seems Ekitike also finds him a really cool guy to train and play alongside.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ekitike singled out Salah as someone he gets on with at Liverpool, admitting he’s surprised at how “cool” the Egypt international is.

Hugo Ekitike on playing alongside Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

“Really good. Mo is a really cool guy, he is really open with me and is really good to talk too,” Ekitike said.

Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike warming up for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“He is great to play with. I was watching him on TV when he was scoring the goals and stuff but he is a really great athlete. You can just improve yourself and learn from him.

“It is good to share the pitch with him and I hope we are going to score lots of goals and bring some wins to the team together.”

He added: “He is very cool. More cool than what I have seen on TV because sometimes you see straight face and stuff so I thought he was cold… someone who doesn’t talk a lot.

“He is really open, like all of the guys here. They are really open and want me to adapt to the team.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be delighted to see Ekitike settling in well and getting on with a big name like Salah.

It will surely only benefit Ekitike to have a role model like Salah around to learn from in the years to come.

