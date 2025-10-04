Willian Pacho in action for PSG in the Champions League final (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing a new central defender in the January transfer window, with some possible candidates named.

A report from talkSPORT has explained that the Reds looked at a few names in the summer that they didn’t end up pursuing.

It’s not yet clear if this means they’ll go back in for them, but the report mentions Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Willian Pacho as one possible option.

Pacho has impressed at PSG, and has a value of €65m, according to Transfermarkt, so this surely won’t be an easy deal for Liverpool to get done.

This is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with Pacho, who has long looked like a player with a big future in the game.

When Liverpool tried to hijack Willian Pacho’s transfer to PSG

According to Le 10 Sport, LFC tried hijacking Pacho’s move to PSG at the time, with the 23-year-old now clearly looking like a player that the Merseyside giants would have done well to bring to Anfield.

Perhaps there’ll now be another opportunity for Liverpool to land Pacho, but it perhaps also seems hard to imagine that PSG would be keen to sell.

The Ecuador international has shone at the Parc des Princes, and played a key role for Luis Enrique’s side as they won the Champions League last season.

Who else could Liverpool sign in defence?

Liverpool also looked at Sven Botman, according to talkSPORT’s report, so that could be another name to watch, along with Ousmane Diomande.

One imagines most Reds fans, however, will be keen to see a deal revived for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The England international is heading towards the end of his contract with Palace, so could be an ideal option on the cheap this January, or even for free next summer.