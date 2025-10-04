Eddie Howe and Arne Slot (Photo by Stuart Franklin, Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly had an interest in Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman in recent months, but without making contact over a move.

The Reds might have to look again at their defence this January, though, with the long-term injury to youngster Giovanni Leoni looking like a big blow.

Arne Slot’s side are already conceding a lot of goals at the start of this season, and it seems these factors have led Liverpool to consider entering the market for a defender this winter.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who name Newcastle’s Botman as one name that came up on Liverpool’s radar in the summer, though they never made a move for him.

Liverpool have interest in Sven Botman but Newcastle don’t want to sell

Botman has been a key player for Newcastle, and talkSPORT claim that they don’t plan to let the 25-year-old Dutchman leave.

If Botman were to move, one imagines he would not be cheap, with Transfermarkt putting his value at €42m at the moment, meaning the Magpies would likely ask for quite a lot more than that.

LFC notably signed Alexander Isak from NUFC in the summer, and it remains to be seen if the two clubs could do business again so soon.

The Isak saga wasn’t exactly pretty at times, but at the end of the day Liverpool got their man, and if they decide Botman would be worthwhile as well, then this could get interesting.

Still, the report also mentions a few other names that could come into consideration for the Merseyside giants.

Botman could be a stand-out option, though, after his fine form at St James’ Park, so it would make sense if Newcastle soon faced a struggle to keep hold of this very fine and accomplished central defender.