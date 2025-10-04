(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayern Munich attacker Michael Olise in the coming months, and they would be willing to pay a club record fee for him.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are prepared to pay close to €150 million (£130m) for the player. It would eclipse the £125 million fee they paid for Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Liverpool could use Michael Olise

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young attacking players in European football, and he has been outstanding in the Bundesliga. He registered 43 goal contributions last season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He knows the Premier League well from his time at Crystal Palace, and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool.

They need to find a quality long-term replacement for club legend Mohamed Salah, who is in his 30s. Olise could prove to be the ideal acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Olise is a player in demand

The Reds will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City as well. All three clubs could use more quality on the flanks, and the 23-year-old would help them improve. The French International could be attracted to the idea of returning to the Premier League. Liverpool and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.

Both clubs could provide him with the opportunity to fight for trophies regularly. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Bayern Munich will not want to lose a key player like him easily, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. An offer close to €150 million could be very difficult to turn down.