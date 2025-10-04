Former Manchester United star could return as manager (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the Levante Striker Etta Eyong.

The 21-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club at the start of the season. He has seven goal contributions in the league already.

Man United keen on Etta Eyong

Eyong is a talented player with a bright future, and it is no surprise that top teams want to secure his signature. According to Football Insider, the two Premier League clubs are hoping to sign him in future. It will be interesting to see if Levante are prepared to let him leave.

The player scored 19 goals for Villarreal B last season, and he has shown that he has the quality to make the step up to the first division. He is impressing in La Liga, and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. Another striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko would be ideal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the player as well.

Eyong has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Spurs could use Eyong

Similarly, Tottenham could use more depth in the attacking unit. Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently. Randal Kolo Muani has joined the club on loan, but he is expected to return to his parent club next summer.

The 21-year-old could develop into a quality player for both clubs. They will be attractive destinations for him, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to submit an offer for him in the coming months. They have the resources to convince Levante with an attractive proposal.

The move to England would be a huge step in his career, and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development.