Manchester United have been linked with Aleksandar Pavlovic

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

According to SportBild, Manchester City are very keen on the 21-year-old defensive midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

On the interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, Tobias Altschäffl said: “There’s not much movement at Juventus Turin and Paris Saint-Germain yet. That’s absolutely true with the English club. It’s known that they approached Pavlović’s side through intermediaries. They would like to sign Pavlović. At City, he’s even higher on the list.”

Man United need Aleksandar Pavlovic

Pavlovic is highly rated at the German club, and it will not be easy to sign him. The German champions could demand a premium for him.

Manchester United could certainly use someone with his skill set. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. It remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly and convince the young midfielder to join the club. He will not want to join a club without European football next season. Manchester United need to improve immensely in order to attract elite talents.

They have been eyeing Pavlovic since last season.

Man City could use Pavlovic

Manchester City are looking at the 21-year-old as well. They do not have a quality alternative to Rodri, and the 21-year-old would be the ideal acquisition for them. They are better placed to challenge for major trophies, and Manchester City could be an attractive destination for the youngster. Both clubs have the resources to pay a premium for him, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 21-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Even if Manchester United or Manchester City have to pay a premium for him, the player could end up justifying the investment in future.