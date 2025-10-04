Source hints manager “waiting” for Manchester United job by rejecting other offers

Ruben Amorim looks on during Man United's defeat to Man City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not necessarily going to sack Ruben Amorim if the team loses to Sunderland today, but Xavi could be a name to watch as a candidate for the Red Devils job.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, Amorim is far from safe at Old Trafford, and it might not be too long before there is serious consideration about a change.

There is not currently a big appetite for more change at Man Utd after a series of expensive manager hiring-and-firings over the years.

Still, I’ve been told that former Barcelona boss Xavi could be one to watch as he’s instructed his representatives to reject offers from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Xavi eyeing Premier League job – could that lead him to Manchester United?

Xavi is said to be keen to work in England next, so the Spanish tactician will surely be aware that there could soon be an opening at United.

It may be, however, that MUFC will turn to other options who have slightly different profiles, as you can see in my full report.

Xavi did well at Barca, though, and is surely someone who could do big things at another top club in the near future.

Having played under great managers like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, Xavi should have the tools to make a great coaching career for himself, even if it hasn’t gone entirely to plan for him so far.

The former midfielder started well at the Nou Camp, but ultimately couldn’t prove as successful as their manager as he was as a player.

United could be an interesting opportunity for him, and it seems clear he’s prepared to make himself available if Amorim is given the axe.