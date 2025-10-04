Newcastle United signed Yoane Wissa from Brentford during the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle did not want to spend a substantial amount of money on the striker because of his age. However, Eddie Howe was keen on securing his signature, and Newcastle eventually got the deal done.

Newcastle were cautious about spending a substantial amount of money on a player who is nearing his 30s.

Although Wissa has not been able to make his mark with his new club yet, he is expected to be a key player for Newcastle in the coming months. The striker will be hoping to establish himself as an important player for the club once he is back from his injury, layoff.

Downie revealed via reports: “They put so much time and effort and money into signing Yoane Wissa from Brentford. “£55million, £50million plus £5million in add-ons. It wasn’t a deal that PIF were comfortable with. “They did not want to spend that sort of money on a soon-to-be 29-year-old. They did not want to spend that money on a player who there’s not going to be much resale on. He’s going to be 33 when his deal ends, but it shows how desperate Newcastle were.”

Newcastle will now look to establish himself as an important player for Wissa, and a regular starting spot in the side. He has proven himself in the Premier League with Brentford, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to succeed in the top flight with Newcastle.

Howe wanted to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit, and he signed two quality strikers in the end. It will be interesting to see if he can get the best out of Wissa this season.