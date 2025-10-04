Report: Nuno backed to drop West Ham star after what he did against Everton

Nuno Espirito Santo looks on. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United have appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, and Martin Allen believes that he could drop Lucas Paqueta from the team after what he did against Everton. 

The Brazilian midfielder tried to get Vitaly Mykolenko sent off with his play-acting, and Allen believes that his theatrics might not go down well with the newly appointed manager.

Nuno to disciple Lucas Paqueta?

He said: “I didn’t like that, to be honest with you.

“It’s something that the manager will address with him to explain that West Ham don’t want to play like that to get somebody sent off.

“I thought he played well against Everton, but that is something that Nuno will be pulling him into his office for.

“He’ll shut the door, one-to-one, show him the clip, he went down holding his face, but was hit in the ribs, it’s something that is the way of playing in South America. It’s not something that referees want in the Premier League, and I don’t think the West Ham fans like it either.“

Paqueta is a key player

Nuno has recently dropped James Ward-Prowse from the West Ham team. He will assess whether the midfielder is the ideal fit for his style of play before making a decision on his future.

Ward-Prowse will be thoroughly disappointed with the situation. He will hope to play regularly at this stage of his career, but the change in manager has made life difficult for him at the London club.

It will be interesting to see if the newly appointed West Ham manager decides to discipline Paqueta for his antics now. The Brazilian is a key player for West Ham, and dropping him will not be an option. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

West Ham have had a disappointing season and they need quality players to bounce back strongly. The Brazilian will be a key player for them, and they will need him for their resurgence.

