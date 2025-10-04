(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Madrid will continue to keep tabs on the Arsenal defender, William Saliba, despite the fact that he has signed a new contract with the club.

The 24-year-old is one of the best defenders in the world, and Real Madrid are keen on securing his signature. He has committed his long-term future to the London club, and that makes it difficult for the Spanish outfit to sign him anytime soon.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in future.

The French international defender has revealed that he wants to win major trophies with Arsenal. If he manages to win the league title with them, he could be open to trying out a new challenge in future. The opportunity to join Real Madrid can be hard to turn down for most players. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world.

Real Madrid remain keen on William Saliba

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed: “Real Madrid knew what was happening. They were aware he [Saliba] was quite advanced with the [Arsenal contract] talks and they’d had contact with his people. “They knew that with him tied down until 2027, they were out of options for now, so they’ll just keep him on the radar. Of course they will. “Arsenal did a really good job persuading him to stay. Real Madrid will keep tabs on him, but they were never going to make a move in January. “Ultimately, it was always up to Saliba – as we’ve seen with a lot of these deals. If he’d turned down the contract, then I think it would have been more relevant for Madrid come the summer. “But Saliba’s made his decision, and that will have massive ramifications. Arsenal are hoping it has a knock-on effect with some of their other big players as well.”

Will Real Madrid return for Saliba?

Real Madrid have the finances to pay a premium for the defender, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to formalise their interest with an official proposal in the coming seasons. For now, it is highly unlikely that Saliba will leave Arsenal.

The Gunners will be delighted to see that the defender has chosen to commit his future to the club. They will hope that he can guide them to major trophies now. The French defender will be crucial to their hopes of winning silverware.