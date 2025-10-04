Report: Newcastle learn asking price for 27-year-old midfield target from elite European club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Italian International midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Juventus. 

The Italian outfit would be prepared to sell him for a fee of €30-35 million, as per Calciomercato. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make a move for him in the coming months. They could certainly use more depth in the middle of the park.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Locatelli as well.

Manuel Locatelli would be useful

Eddie Howe has quality players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at his disposal. Locatelli would be a superb acquisition. He will add depth and quality to the side. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need a deeper squad with more quality in order to do well across multiple competitions.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the investment in future.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the player as well. He is at the peak of his career, and Newcastle could provide him with ample opportunities to showcase his qualities at the highest level. They have an ambitious project and a talented team. They have the resources to sign the best players in the world as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United logo and 'breaking news' banner
Report: Man United to battle it out with Tottenham for forward with 19 goals last season
Report: Liverpool were among clubs keen on striker “with a promising future” this summer
Manchester United logo close-up, plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Man United “would like” to sign 21-year-old Man City target in 2026

Juventus plot Locatelli part exchange

Manuel Locatelli applauds fans
Manuel Locatelli greets the Juventus fans. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in signing Tonali from Newcastle. They would be prepared to offer Locatelli in a deal in order to bring down the asking price for the Newcastle star. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club is open to such a move.

Tonali has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club, and letting him leave the club would be a mistake. They need to keep players like him if they are serious about fighting for major trophies.

More Stories Manuel Locatelli

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *