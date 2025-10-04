(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Italian International midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Juventus.

The Italian outfit would be prepared to sell him for a fee of €30-35 million, as per Calciomercato. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle decide to make a move for him in the coming months. They could certainly use more depth in the middle of the park.

Chelsea are keeping tabs on Locatelli as well.

Manuel Locatelli would be useful

Eddie Howe has quality players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at his disposal. Locatelli would be a superb acquisition. He will add depth and quality to the side. Newcastle have secured Champions League qualification, and they need a deeper squad with more quality in order to do well across multiple competitions.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality. He could justify the investment in future.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the player as well. He is at the peak of his career, and Newcastle could provide him with ample opportunities to showcase his qualities at the highest level. They have an ambitious project and a talented team. They have the resources to sign the best players in the world as well.

Juventus plot Locatelli part exchange

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in signing Tonali from Newcastle. They would be prepared to offer Locatelli in a deal in order to bring down the asking price for the Newcastle star. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club is open to such a move.

Tonali has been exceptional for Newcastle since joining the club, and letting him leave the club would be a mistake. They need to keep players like him if they are serious about fighting for major trophies.