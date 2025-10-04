Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland defender Timothee Pembele has been linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in January.

He has been frozen out of the team, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. The out-of-favour defender wants to return to France, and Le Havre is a preferred destination for him. It will be interesting to see if the French outfit is prepared to give him an exit route.

Timothee Pembele needs a fresh start

Returning to his homeland will allow him to play more often and regain his form and confidence. He is frustrated with the situation at Sunderland. According to a report from SportsBoom, Sunderland are unlikely to stand in his way. They told him that he could leave the club during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise.

The 23-year-old is a talented player with a bright future, and regular football could bring out the best in him. It will be interesting to see if he can secure an exit in January. He will look to get his career back on track with regular opportunities once again. He is young enough to improve further, and he will look to fulfil his potential in France.

Sunderland already planning to sign defender in January

Pembele will be sold

He has a contract with Sunderland until 2028, but they are unlikely to demand a premium for him. A reasonable amount of money will be enough to secure and exit for him in January. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

He could be a very useful acquisition for Le Havre if they can get the deal across the line. The player is desperate for regular opportunities, and he will be hungry to prove himself. His desire to succeed will be an added bonus.

