Tottenham Hotspur are interested in securing the signature of Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season, and he has registered nine goal contributions in the league already. He’s certainly one of the best attacking players in the country right now, and Tottenham were keen on him during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they would have to pay a fee of around £70-80 million to sign the African. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to break the Bank for him. He is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be a star for the North London club.

Tottenham could use Antoine Semenyo

They need a versatile attacker like him who can slot anywhere across the front three and contribute with goals and creativity. The 25-year-old will look to take the next step in his development as well. He will hope to join a club where he will be able to experience Champions League football regularly and fight for trophies.

Tottenham have a talented squad and an ambitious project. The attacker will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Playing under Thomas Frank will be an added incentive as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to come forward with an official proposal. They have the resources to get the deal done.

Semenyo to replace Richarlison?

Semenyo would be an upgrade on the Brazilian international Richarlison. He has been linked with a move away from Tottenham, and the North London club should look to use the proceeds from his departure to sign the Bournemouth star.

The Cherries are unlikely to sell the player midway through the season, and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Bournemouth have already sold multiple key players this season, and they will not want to weaken the team any further.