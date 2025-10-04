“I have one name” – Fabrizio Romano names new Arsenal transfer target from Real Madrid

Arsenal FC logo outside the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly have an interest in a potential transfer raid on Real Madrid for talented young defender Victor Valdepenas.

The 18-year-old can play centre-back or left-back and Fabrizio Romano has now claimed he’s someone who’s been on Arsenal’s radar for a while.

Speaking to Men In Blazers on YouTube, it seems Romano was able to mention Arsenal have some interest in Valdepenas, though he also stressed that it wouldn’t be an easy deal for the Gunners to get done.

See below as Romano discusses a range of Arsenal news topics, with discussion about new contracts and players who could leave before he added towards the end that Valdepenas could be a potential transfer target to watch…

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s transfer interest in Victor Valdepenas

“Who can be the next talent playing at Arsenal? Look, I have one name,” Romano said.

“It is a talent that Arsenal have been monitoring for a few months now and is a player they keep observing. It’s not going to be easy at all because he’s a Real Madrid player, but the name is Victor Valdepenas, also called Valde is considered an important talent, a very young player from Real Madrid ya sector, centre-back, Spanish talented Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time.

“So, he’s one of the players in the rather at Arsenal. Again, he’s a Real Madrid player and we know very well how difficult is to sign players from Real Madrid because all the players want to stay at Real Madrid and consider that as the best project possible.

“So it’s not easy but for sure Arsenal have been tracking and monitoring this boy.”

Arsenal have done well in recent times to assemble a squad with a blend of youth and experience, so it could make sense for them to try luring in Valdepenas at some point.

The talented young Spaniard might find he’d get more playing time at Arsenal than in this star-studded Real Madrid squad, so it will be interesting to see if they can keep him at the Bernabeu.