Sources: Arsenal tipped to give CL giants a headache with €80m transfer offer

Warren Zaire-Emery in action for PSG vs Tottenham (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs on alert for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The talented 19-year-old is seemingly facing an uncertain future under PSG manager Luis Enrique, having had less of a key role in the team in recent times.

PSG’s success in the Champions League last season came with Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz as Enrique’s first-choice midfield three.

Still, Zaire-Emery has long been considered a top talent, so he surely won’t be happy with not being first choice for his club.

It now seems that has Arsenal and Man City on red alert as Zaire-Emery could possibly move for around €80m.

Warren Zaire-Emery transfer situation explained

As quoted in the Daily Briefing report, my sources told me: “There’s uncertainty around his (Zaire-Emery’s) situation. He wants clarity over his role, and if he isn’t satisfied then he knows there are a lot of other top clubs who’d give him far more playing time.

“PSG aren’t actively looking to sell, they know how good he is, but they have to be realistic as well. €80m could give them something to think about.”

Do Arsenal need Zaire-Emery after midfield spending?

Arsenal are a top club, so it’s only natural that they’d have an interest in a player of Zaire-Emery’s calibre, though they also have a lot of competition in midfield as it is.

One imagines the Gunners won’t be making that area of their squad a priority again all that soon after bringing in Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino and Christian Norgaard in the last two summer transfer windows.

City could make more sense as an option for Zaire-Emery, who will want to ensure that he leaves PSG to go and play regularly somewhere else, rather than just finding himself on the bench again.