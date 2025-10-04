Mikel Arteta “made the difference” in major Arsenal transfer triumph, says Fabrizio Romano

William Saliba, Viktor Gyokeres, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Mikel Merino in Arsenal training (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly had a key role in William Saliba staying and signing a new contract instead of moving to Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Men In Blazers on YouTube, the Gunners boss was fully involved in the work the club did trying to ensure Saliba committed his future to the north London giants.

Romano has made it clear that Real Madrid really wanted Saliba, seeing him as the Jude Bellingham of defence, but it seems they never opened talks over a deal.

Now the France international is staying at Arsenal, and Romano has provided some insight into how they managed to keep him.

Fabrizio Romano on William Saliba staying at Arsenal despite Real Madrid transfer interest

In an episode focusing on Arsenal, Romano praised the club’s recent work and spoke specifically about Saliba at one point.

“I think in this case for Arsenal, the fantastic news is about keeping Saliba, but to close this case immediately already at the end of September, beginning of October is something special,” Romano said.

“Special because you avoid having problems with all the speculation, with all the media rumours, with all the possibilities because (it) was not speculation about Real Madrid, (it) was reality.

“Real Madrid wanted William Saliba. Real Madrid considered William Saliba as a potential target for the future. They never started any negotiation or any concrete talk because you can’t do it obviously with two years left on his contract, and because Arsenal never wanted to entertain any negotiation and discussion.

“But in the internal negotiations and discussions at Real Madrid Saliba was always mentioned as one of the potential targets if he was not going to extend his contract at Arsenal.

“We always say here Real Madrid see Saliba as the Bellingham of the defenders, but the ball is in Arsenal’s court.

“Saliba really wanted to stay. Arteta was fully involved in the process, talking directly to the player, bringing him behind the scenes of what they want to do for present but also future.

“And so this kind of project I think sold by Arsenal to William Saliba really made the difference and then also obviously the financial proposal they improved at the end of August to convince William Saliba.”

Arsenal keeping Saliba is a huge boost

Needless to say, Saliba is one of the finest centre-backs in the world and has been a key part of Arsenal’s recent rise to become serious Premier League title challengers again.

The Gunners had gone into real decline under Arsene Wenger in the latter part of his reign, while Unai Emery also proved an unwise appointment after the long-serving Frenchman.

Arteta, however, has turned things around, and including Saliba in his first-team plans in 2022/23 after a few loan spells has proven to be a masterstroke.