Arne Slot knows the reason why Liverpool lost against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Arne Slot tried to inject a note of calm into Liverpool’s fallout after a dramatic 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge, but the result, a stoppage-time winner from Chelsea’s 18-year-old Estêvão Willian, only deepened the sense of urgency around a side now on a run of worrying late losses.

While Slot repeatedly pointed to “fine margins” as the decisive factor, the pattern of late concessions and blunt attacking displays means the manager’s reassurances may struggle to silence growing concern among supporters

Saturday’s meeting at Stamford Bridge was a pulsating encounter that, on another day, might have produced a very different outcome.

Chelsea got the better of Liverpool

Chelsea struck early through Moisés Caicedo before Cody Gakpo hauled Liverpool level in the second half and then Estêvão’s stoppage-time strike snatched victory for the hosts.

In his post-match briefing, Slot emphasised that small margins had decided the game and warned against panic.

He argued Liverpool had created enough chances and had phases where they looked likely to win, insisting the performance, notably in the second half, contained plenty of positives despite the disappointing final score.

‘After we scored 1-1 it went our way and I think I was waiting for us to score the second,’ said Slot, as reported by Daily Mail.

‘Decision making could’ve been better, the last 10-15 minutes was end-to-end.

‘Again it’s fine margins like it’s been for as long as I’ve been here. Last week, same as this week, two difficult away games, the fine margins haven’t been in our favour.

‘In both games we’ve created more chances than the team we have faced – Crystal Palace and Chelsea – but the truth is that we have only scored once in both games and our opponent has scored twice.’

Arne Slot needs to address the issues

Slot’s plea for calm is understandable, many of the defeats have been decided by the slimmest of margins, but their defensive woes have continued all season.

From the very first match of the season, when they won against Bournemouth at Anfield, their defense conceded two goals. Since that, it has been the same pattern.

The coming weeks will test Slot’s ability to convert those narrow edges into consistent points, find a reliable attacking rhythm from Salah and Isak, and shore up the defensive moments that have repeatedly swung games against them.

