Arsenal confirm the severity of Martin Odegaard’s knee injury

Arsenal celebrated a 2-0 Premier League victory over West Ham, but the result was overshadowed by a worrying injury to captain Martin Ødegaard.

The Norwegian was forced off after roughly 30 minutes following a knee clash and was seen leaving the pitch with his knee in a brace, an image that immediately raised concern among supporters and pundits about the severity of the issue.

Ødegaard went down after a heavy collision in the first half and, despite attempting to continue, could not carry on and was replaced by Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal issue Martin Odegaard injury update

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that the player was “not positive” about how his knee felt, and the sight of Ødegaard wearing a brace while leaving the Emirates amplified fears that the captain could miss time.

Arsenal confirm Ødegaard sustained a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee in Saturday’s win over West Ham.

In an official update the club stressed that Ødegaard “will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre”.

They said: “Martin will continue to be assessed and treated by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre during the international window, with the aim of a return to action as soon as possible.”

Losing Ødegaard is significant. Beyond his tactical importance, the Norwegian is central to Arsenal’s creativity.

Timing is crucial. Arsenal say they hope for a return “as soon as possible,” and there has been speculation that the club will be eyeing the post-international break clash at Fulham as a potential target for his comeback.

Odegaard’s return date is still not known

However, MCL injuries vary in severity, minor sprains can be managed within a few weeks, while more substantial damage can require a longer period of rehabilitation.

The good thing about Arsenal’s squad this season is that they have depth and new signing Eberechi Eze is someone who can play in the position of Odegaard as the team’s chief creator.

Arteta must adapt his midfield plans and keep the side performing while Arsenal’s captain works through his rehabilitation, with the hope that he can rejoin the group sooner rather than later.

