‘He was annoying Arne Slot’ – Gary Neville names Liverpool star who struggled against Chelsea

Liverpool’s 2-1 loss at Stamford Bridge has produced heated reaction across the punditry, with Gary Neville among the loudest voices pointing the finger at individual performances and systemic problems within Arne Slot’s side.

The former England defender did not hold back in his assessment, criticising both defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge higher up the pitch, comments that will only add to the pressure on a club already trying to steady itself after a run of nervy results.

Chelsea struck early through Moises Caicedo, Liverpool fought back through Cody Gakpo, and an 18-year-old substitute Estevao snatched a stoppage-time winner to leave the Reds empty-handed.

Gary Neville was highly critical of Liverpool players

Neville’s criticism focused squarely on a couple of high-profile targets. He singled out left-back Milos Kerkez for a particularly blunt assessment, saying the 21-year-old “looks like a youth-team player” and describing his performance as “naïve,” suggesting the youngster’s decision-making and physical duels left him overexposed on the night.

There was another player who Neville criticised and it was Ibrahima Konate.

“If you watch Konate on the ball at the start of the second half, he was just walking with it,” the former Manchester United captain said, as reported by Liverpool.com.

“It was frustrating and annoying me, to be honest. I think he was annoying Arne Slot as well because he’s decided to get someone on is better on the ball at the back but can’t defend as well. He’s going all in.”

Ibrahima Konate has struggled all season

Konate’s performances have come under scrutiny all season as the defender has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

Whether it is the issues regarding his contract tensions at the club along with links to Real Madrid or just his form, Arne Slot needs to have a word with the defender and sort out his mindset.

The club’s over reliance on Virgil Van Dijk in defense is becoming a huge issue for them.

It is not sustainable to have just one centre-back in form when it comes to challenging for the biggest honours of football.

The French centre-back was taken off by Slot as he suffered an injury which forced the Reds manager to take a cautious approach.

