Liverpool and Chelsea spent a lot of money between them during the 2025 summer transfer window, but it could have been more. Both clubs were in the market for a new central defender that ultimately did not arrive, and as it turns out, they had similar targets.

Liverpool wanted to sign another centre-back to compete with Ibrahima Konate and new addition Geovanni Leoni to be Virgil van Dijlk’s partner, and they almost brought in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Chelsea came to the market after Levi Colwill tore his ACL, but they also failed to bring anyone in.

Ronald Araujo rejected three Premier League offers

And it has now been revealed that both clubs were stonewalled by Ronald Araujo. According to SPORT (via Football España), the Barcelona defender received offers from Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus, but he made it clear (via his representatives) that he had no intention of leaving the La Liga giants.

Araujo had been interested in leaving Barcelona back in January, but he ultimately committed himself to a new five-year contract. Since then, he has established himself as an important player, which may make any future move difficult – although both Liverpool and Chelsea are prepared to make another attempt in 2026.

There is no doubt that Liverpool and Chelsea will be seeking to sign at least one central defender each in 2026, perhaps as early as the January transfer window. Araujo may still be on their radar, and Barcelona may be open to offers if they continue to struggle financially.

But even if this is the case, it will be tricky to continue Araujo of the move, especially if he remains as a regular starter for Hansi Flick. As such, Liverpool and Chelsea may be forced to look elsewhere.