Ibrahima Konate is in the final nine months of his Liverpool contract. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are determination to reach an agreement with France international defender Ibrahima Konate on a new contract, with him having now entered the final nine months of his existing deal.

Konate, who has struggled for form at the start of this season, is out of contract on the 30th of June, and so far, all attempts by Liverpool to reach an agreement have failed. Real Madrid remain interested in signing him in the event that he does become a free agent, but the reigning Premier League champions are continuing efforts to ensure that this reality does not happen.

Liverpool still in talks with Ibrahima Konate over new contract

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Liverpool remain in talks with Konate over a new deal, and despite his questionable form in recent weeks, they have no doubt that he will remain a very important player in Arne Slot’s squad.

“Liverpool are still in negotiations with Konate and his representatives over a new contract. They are hoping that he will end the speculation about his future by signing a new deal at Anfield, but obviously Real Madrid are ready to move if he does run down his contract.

“Although he’s been bit shaky and not at his best so far this season, I don’t think it’ll have any massive impact on his long-term future. Liverpool want to keep him, talks are ongoing, while I’m sure Real Madrid and others will be closely monitoring those contract talks as well.”

Liverpool will be desperate to have Konate tied down to a new deal before the January transfer window opens, at which point Real Madrid would be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks, given this.