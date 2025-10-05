Liverpool want to keep one of their defenders in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool could look to do business in January, despite having already spent in excess of £400m during the summer. A new centre-back is likely to be on the agenda following Geovanni Leoni’s ACL injury, but there has also been talk on another leaving.

In the summer, Joe Gomez was close to leaving Liverpool, but after Marc Guehi’s late move fell through, he stayed at Anfield. However, he could still be on the move mid-season, especially with AC Milan very keen on his services.

Liverpool expected to keep Joe Gomez in January

Despite this, Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has stated that Liverpool are unlikely to allow Gomez to leave in January, given the lack of depth that Arne Slot has in central defence.

“It would be highly unlikely that Liverpool would consider letting Joe Gomez go, especially with their current centre-back issues. After failing to bring in Guehi, the injury to Leoni was a big blow as well, so Gomez is the only other senior centre-back option available to Slot.

“The thing about Gomez as well is that he’s so versatile, he can play at right-back, left-back, even in defensive midfield which he did under Jurgen Klopp. There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well, but Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go.

“They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.”

It makes sense for Gomez to stay at Liverpool until at least the end of the season, given their obvious issues at centre-back. Next summer would be the right time for him to leave, given that his contract expires in 2027.